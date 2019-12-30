The good, the bad and the ugly continues

Eskom, state capture, gender-based violence, Zuma, environmental issues, a Cabinet shake-up, xenophobia, the economy, and Eskom again together with the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. These were all the gifts that kept giving this year – and which we could have done without. On the positive side, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned as Miss Universe and Siya Kolisi leading the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory, with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah winning numerous awards this year, including a Grammy Award nomination for Noah pending in 2020. However, as newsmaker, it’s been Eskom stumbling from one unmitigated disaster to another, its...

However, as newsmaker, it’s been Eskom stumbling from one unmitigated disaster to another, its debt ballooning to just under R450 billion and bailout after bailout barely enough to keep the lights on.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed sabotage was part of the reason, there was widespread condemnation, and mockery, as he used up the last excuse he had in his bag.

To date, there have been no arrests.

Impatience has been growing with the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture now coming into its 196th day, with enough seemingly prima facie evidence to bring an elephant to its knees as witnesses went on record, testified, and supplied hard evidence of their allegations.

Transnet, Eskom, the SABC, Denel were among some of the testimonies with former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi providing days of testimony.

The Teflon-clad Jacob Zuma also testified … sort of, his characteristic cough sparking a new drinking game and hangovers aplenty.

Next year is Ramaphosa’s third in office and there’s a lot on his plate, part of which is dealing with the Centre of Environmental Rights’ science and law based claims about water (Eskom and mining), air pollution (Eskom), and more.

There’s also the land question which has investors at bay, land owners nervous, and the landless impatient.

