Politics 30.12.2019 06:15 am

The good, the bad and the ugly continues

Amanda Watson
Illustration: Themba Siwela

Transnet, Eskom, the SABC, Denel were among some of the testimonies with former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi providing days of testimony.

Eskom, state capture, gender-based violence, Zuma, environmental issues, a Cabinet shake-up, xenophobia, the economy, and Eskom again together with the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. These were all the gifts that kept giving this year – and which we could have done without. On the positive side, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned as Miss Universe and Siya Kolisi leading the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory, with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah winning numerous awards this year, including a Grammy Award nomination for Noah pending in 2020. However, as newsmaker, it’s been Eskom stumbling from one unmitigated disaster to another, its...
