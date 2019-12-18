Politics 18.12.2019 03:21 pm

AbaThembu king wants a presidential pardon, not parole – king’s spokesperson

News24 Wire
AbaThembu king wants a presidential pardon, not parole – king’s spokesperson

FILE PICTURE: Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelinbanzi Dalindyebo. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announced on Reconciliation Day Cyril Ramaphosa granted the king remission of his sentence.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo may have to stew in prison a little longer while he waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to his request for a presidential pardon.

Ramaphosa granted the king remission of his sentence, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola announced on Reconciliation Day.

The remission meant that 12 months of Dalindyebo’s 12-year sentence for arson, assault, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice was reduced.

However, the king was not satisfied with the parole conditions.

His spokesperson, Mthunzi Ngonyama, spoke to News24 and said parole placed the king under stringent conditions which would be extremely difficult to comply with, “given the nature of his job”.

“Imagine a king that rules with a dark cloud hanging over his head. Lamola talked about the pending presidential pardon that [has been] sitting with the president for the last eight months, still not being concluded. He said the president is still considering it. For eight months?

“The former justice minister (Michael Masutha) recommended to the president a presidential pardon with [the] expungement of [his] criminal record in April [yet] today he is working on the report.

“The king still needs answers about his presidential pardon application to be able to make up his mind thoroughly about his condition.”

Dalindyebo has been eligible for parole since October.

Earlier this year, News24 reported that Ramaphosa was considering granting Dalindyebo a presidential pardon.

News24 also understands that some ANC national executive committee members have also campaigned on Dalindyebo’s behalf.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Not clear when #FeesMustFall activist, abaThembu king will be free 17.12.2019
King Dalindyebo won’t attend amaXhosa monarch’s funeral 27.11.2019
ANC calls for King Dalindyebo’s temporary release for amaXhosa king’s funeral 25.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees

General Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Government Ramaphosa tells SA what ‘true reconciliation’ is all about


today in print

Read Today's edition