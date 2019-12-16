Malema calls for unity to fight drugs, gangs in Western Cape

Politics 16.12.2019 07:45 pm

Julius Malema at the EFF's second elective conference held in Nasrec, 16 December 2019. Picture: EFF/Twitter

Only EFF members in the province can help end the war that has claimed so many lives, Malema claimed.

EFF leader Julius Malema urged people in the Western Cape to unite against drugs and gangs.

Malema addressed over 3,000 delegates, who had attended the party’s second elective conference held in Nasrec.

He said the war against drugs and gangs was winnable.

He called on his members to engage with drug lords and gang bosses to end the scourge.

“There is huge potential [for] change in the Western Cape. Our people there are both black and white. We were together in the struggle and must work together to end gang wars.

“Many lives are being lost due to gang wars and drug addiction in the Western Cape,” he said.

“The EFF must be [at] the forefront fighting gangsterism and crime in the Western Cape. The high rate of murder in that province is like people there are … at war with itself.

“It is black people being killed by black people. The madness of drugs, gangs must come to end. We must confront drug dealers there and ask them why are they not selling drugs to white people and why are they destroying black communities,” he said.

Malema described coloured people in the country as black and blamed apartheid for dividing them from blacks as part of segregation.

