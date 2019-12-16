Malema scolds EFF members who bowed before him: ‘I’m not your Papa Bushiri’

After a large group of voting delegates spontaneously approached the stage and knelt before him while singing a song praising him on Saturday, the next day EFF leader Julius Malema later scolded them for it.

He told them: “You will do those things of kneeling there before Bushiri because some of you even thank him for taking you to parliament. I’m not your father. Papa, papa Bushiri. I’m not papa of anyone. I receive, papa, papa. I’m in parliament, papa, papa. Slaughtering goats, saying you’re in parliament because of your ancestors, personalising political responsibilities.”

He said that would then cause a problem of how to deal with being removed from a position because it was not being treated in a responsible political manner.

So Julius Malema was referring to Naledi Chirwa when he said, ' you will do those things of kneeling there before Bushiri. Because some of you even thanked him for taking you to Parliament.' pic.twitter.com/AiLBJVXMyK — Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana (ZAR)???????? (@FrankNkwanyane) December 16, 2019

It was clear that Julius was not impressed with delegates genuflecting before him. He sure put them in their place. pic.twitter.com/EXrDVN9Dbf — Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) December 15, 2019

Malema made it clear that he wants Marshall “DOR” “Chesa Mpama “ Dlamini as a Secretary General and Naledi Chirwa with a rush of blood runs and nominate Mandisa ???????? Now the boss is angry and exposing the little girl like that for paparizing that scam called Bushiri pic.twitter.com/QQed3POKDC — Zwelihle-Dumakude (@zwelihle2019) December 16, 2019

Malema was referencing one of his MPs, Naledi Chirwa, who controversially asked Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to pray for her to become an MP last year, a wish that came true this year.

In the video, Chirwa can seen at the front of his church as Bushiri prophesies to her and tells her she will one day become a great leader. He talks about politicians who go to his church before elections but never go back to testify after getting what they prayed for.

“All these politicians come here and after elections they didn’t come and testify. The Lord will bless you. You will make a great leader. He will give you wisdom. Take more wisdom,” he says as he lays his hand on her head.

Chirwa then falls and is picked back up at Bushiri’s request.

“God will give you wisdom. They may fight you. I don’t know how you went up there. Follow your heart,” continues Bushiri to Chirwa’s agreement.

“I receive, Papa,” she says several times in the video.

She has been trending since on social media, with most questioning her allegiance to the pastor, who is surrounded by controversy.

Chirwa’s testimony was first shared by Bushiri on his Facebook page in September.

According to the post, she attended a service last year and was instructed, along with other congregants, to write down their wish on a paper as a petition.

“She wrote that she wants to become a member of parliament.”

Chirwa then did become an EFF MP.

“Take the Prophet’s declarations very seriously no matter how impossible they may sound! The Prophet doesn’t declare with his human wisdom; he speaks with inspiration from God,” reads the post.

Over the weekend, after the delegates bowed before him at the party’s second elective conference, critics saw it as evidence that Malema was running a personality cult in his party.

#EFFNPA2019: Delagates spontaneously go towards the stage to kneel and sing a song praising Julius Malema following his opening address.@IOL @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/tjq35dXwTe — Khaya Sibulele Koko (@khayakoko88) December 14, 2019

