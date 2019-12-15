‘I am not the EFF,’ says Malema, urging the red berets to be independent of him

The leader of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema warned his members to stop relying on him for every issue that needs organisational or leadership intervention in their respective communities.

He said he is not the father nor is he above the organisation.

“People want Malema everywhere when they have problems, I am not the EFF, The EFF must be everywhere because the EFF is not Malema, you are Malema of your branch, you must do what Malema was going to do in your branch,” Malema said.

He was answering questions from delegates on the organisational redesign plenary presentation.

Malema continued to warn fighters to remain disciplined, attentive and attend every session of the conference as the gathering is intended to provide direction as it is the only socialist alternative in South Africa.

In his political report on Saturday morning, Malema warned fighters that all the theories, policy perspective and the organisational history would be meaningless if they were unable to build an organisation that is rooted in discipline.

He said discipline would allow them to give a correct account of the history of the organisation.

“It is discipline that would allow us to build a socialist vanguard for the dejected masses of African people in the continent, and in the world. Without discipline we will have people amongst us who speak ill of the organisation while claiming to be members of our glorious movement, we will have party members accepting money from our class enemies,” Malema said

