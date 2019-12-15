WATCH: Malema accused of running a ‘cult’ as EFF delegates kneel before him

In clips that emerged shortly after EFF leader Julius Malema gave his keynote address on Saturday at Nasrec in Johannesburg, a large group of voting delegates can be seen spontaneously approaching the stage and kneeling before him while singing a song praising him.

#EFFNPA2019: Delagates spontaneously go towards the stage to kneel and sing a song praising Julius Malema following his opening address.@IOL @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/tjq35dXwTe — Khaya Sibulele Koko (@khayakoko88) December 14, 2019

While many interpreted this as a mere expression of loyalty to their leader, along with being moved by his speech, others were less enamoured, seeing in it evidence that Malema is running a personality cult in his party.

Unsurprisingly, he was re-elected unopposed last night, with his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, also cruising to victory against Advocate Dali Mpofu.

ALSO READ: Malema, Shivambu retain positions, but big changes in rest of EFF leadership

Malema coincidentally addressed the issue of personality cults on Saturday, saying the party does not “ascribe to personality cults, hence we distance ourselves from genuine movements that seek to name places after us as individual leaders and activists for economic freedom”.

The hashtag #EFFIsACult started being seen for the first time on Twitter, with commentators seeking further evidence of it beyond just the video clips.

I've said this before I'll say it again the EFF is a cult organization of hooligans owned by Julius Malema this thing called "the peoples assembly" is only made for Malema to cleanse his cult of those whom he deem disloyal to him. https://t.co/KRQCLIBa0t — lindani sikiti (@lindanisikiti1) December 14, 2019

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Having watched the EFF top 6 nominations, it's safe to say that organisation is a cult. Straight. — Indimuli, Mutambi (@JumaBahati) December 14, 2019

I think the whole thing was planned and people instructed to kneel…a kind of "show of force" by Malema — 4Freedom (@ChrisJo52393209) December 14, 2019

WoW! Followers are beckoned to KNEEL and humiliate themselves before Malema.

…it has really become so low. — marion mertins (@MarionMertins) December 14, 2019

What has colour got to do with it. Many white cult leaders have people kneel down to them and suck up to their arse — Rowan (@rowanmoss1) December 14, 2019

That’s just so incredibly icky. How is that not a cult? https://t.co/1kKZyQljv4 — Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) December 14, 2019

Cult mentality! I was expecting him to tell them to kill themselves, and they were happily going to do it! #EffIsACult — Thembha Lawrence Mlotshwa ???????? (@tlmlotshwa) December 15, 2019

Hero-worshiping. Very dangerous for Africa. — Ngwato M. Thobejane ???????? (@TsipaA) December 14, 2019

Kneel and kiss the ring. — #VeganPantsula Felane (@TheeFela) December 14, 2019

Noooo ???????????? this is 1970s/80s Mobutu's Zaire. My unease about this party (cult) is confirmed. Have seen it all before. I've never been comfortable about Malema's politics since 2009 when I first came to SA. This is bad bad bad. https://t.co/AszchiRjdL — Indimuli, Mutambi (@JumaBahati) December 14, 2019

None of the other political party leaders in SA make resolutions on behalf of their parties like this man.

He doesn’t even pretend to consult. It’s a cult. 'We don't want to see eNCA at any of our events' – Malema reacts to withdrawing from conferencehttps://t.co/i3lbTMPYfp — xolani ndimba ???????? (@XNdimba) December 14, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.