WATCH: Malema accused of running a ‘cult’ as EFF delegates kneel before him

Delegates at the EFF's second elective conference at Nasrec on 14 December. Picture: EFF/Twitter

The EFF leader’s charismatic speech roused a deep outpouring of emotion among some delegates at the party’s conference.

In clips that emerged shortly after EFF leader Julius Malema gave his keynote address on Saturday at Nasrec in Johannesburg, a large group of voting delegates can be seen spontaneously approaching the stage and kneeling before him while singing a song praising him.

While many interpreted this as a mere expression of loyalty to their leader, along with being moved by his speech, others were less enamoured, seeing in it evidence that Malema is running a personality cult in his party.

Unsurprisingly, he was re-elected unopposed last night, with his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, also cruising to victory against Advocate Dali Mpofu.

Malema coincidentally addressed the issue of personality cults on Saturday, saying the party does not “ascribe to personality cults, hence we distance ourselves from genuine movements that seek to name places after us as individual leaders and activists for economic freedom”.

The hashtag #EFFIsACult started being seen for the first time on Twitter, with commentators seeking further evidence of it beyond just the video clips.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

