Malema, Shivambu retain positions, but big changes in rest of EFF leadership

The top six officials of the Economic Freedom Fighters saw major change on Saturday night at Nasrec in Johannesburg with four new faces sweeping into what the party calls its Central Command team.

Leader Julius Malema was elected to another term as president, unopposed, with Floyd Shivambu still his deputy. He was challenged by former chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu, who however did not reach the threshold of nominations to stand.

Fighter @Julius_S_Malema has crossed the 30% threshold as required by the constitution. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/zhQYOc9Qly — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

Fighter @FloydShivambu from Ward 44, Johannesburg Region, Gauteng has been nominated for the position of Deputy President of EFF, has accepted the nomination and has met the threshold. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/d8cxDBEiAi — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

Fighter @AdvDali_Mpofu from Ward 74, Johannesburg Region, Gauteng has been nominated for the position of Deputy President of EFF, has accepted the nomination but did not meet threshold, therefore his name falls of the list of nominated candidates. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/S5FGU4wZBs — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

Fighter @veronica_mente from Ward 96, Cape Metro Region, Western Cape has been nominated for the position of National Chairperson of EFF, has accepted the nomination and has met the threshold. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/dqZtoVTqM1 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

The new national chairperson is Veronica Mente, replacing Mpofu.

The new secretary-general is Marshall Dlamini, replacing Godrich Gardee. It was a position also contested by Mandisa Mashego, but Dlamini was understood to be Malema’s first choice.

#EFFNPA2019 Proud to have served a full 5 years as Secretary General in the collective…… in the revolution and shall continue to serve our @EFFSouthAfrica !!!! pic.twitter.com/3kkTIVBa1w — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) December 14, 2019

Fighter Marshall Dlamini from Ward 20, Harry Gwala Region, KwaZulu Natal has been nominated for the position of Secretary General of EFF, has accepted the nomination and has met the threshold. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/BHu9IsVySQ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

Fighter @MandisaMashego from Ward 101, Johannesburg Region, Gauteng has been nominated for the position of Secretary General of EFF, has accepted the nomination but has not met the threshold, therefore her name falls off the list of nominated candidates. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/o6Xv1VurPJ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

His deputy is Poppy Mailola, replacing Octavia Mkhaliphi.

The new treasurer-general is Omphile Maotwe. Precedecesor Leigh-Anne Mathys declined to stand for re-election.

The party is holding its second National People’s Assembly. Its leadership structure is modelled on one similar to the ANC’s, and terms are also five years.

After its first elective conference in Bloemfontein the result was marred by some members decrying the results and quitting the party.

Terry Tselane, founder of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA), dissolves the outgoing leadership, explains the procedures for nomination and calls on delegates to make nominations. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/CCguHAqxlc — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

The party’s elective conference got off to a dramatic start from the first day of registration on Friday, as issues around media freedom arose after certain publications were not accredited to cover it.

Opening of EFF 2nd National People’s Assembly https://t.co/7oQ6TjWpQa — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

There have also been reports of the exorbitant amounts that the party said it would be spending on the conference. Almost R32m has been spent on the conference, to give delegates from across the country VIP treatment, Mathys told journalists on Friday during the first media briefing.

Speaking on the costs, Malema said the R32m was not an exact amount: “It can be more, it can be less.”

He said guests in the Business Lounge had contributed money towards the conference, adding that the social evening, to be held on Sunday evening, was being funded by money raised from guests in the business lounge.

“Maybe there will be some change, and the new leadership will see what we do[with it],” he said.

The plenary is also expected to discuss and adopt the party’s constitution.

(Background reporting, News24 Wire)

