Malema says ‘enemy forces’ use the media to ‘persecute and prosecute’ the EFF’s leadership

Speaking at the party’s elective conference on Saturday, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Maleme said “enemy forces” use the media ” to persecute and prosecute the leadership of the EFF”.

This, Malema said, was done because the red berets are intent on bringing “about equality and they do not want equality”.

#EFFNPA2019 Malema: The enemy forces will use media and state institutions to persecute and prosecute the leadership of the EFF because they realise and know that our programme will bring about equality and they do not want equality. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

Malema identified “the enemy forces” as “white monopoly capital and its representatives” and said these “forces” would “fight back because our programme seeks to take the economy from them”.

#EFFNPA2019 Malema: Comrades, fighters and commissars, we should know that the enemy forces, white monopoly capital and its representatives will fight back because our programme seek to take the economy from them. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

He said: “The capitalist establishment will use everything in their power including intelligence services, the banks and everything to persecute the leadership of the EFF.”

#EFFNPA2019 Malema: The capitalist establishment will use everything in their power including intelligence services, the banks and everything to persecute the leadership of the EFF. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

Malema said “the enemy forces” will sow divisions within the red berets “by planting agent provocateurs” who would take the cue from “white monopoly capitalist media to speak bad about the leadership”.

” We should refuse to be defined by white monopoly capital and their representatives.”

#EFFNPA2019 Malema: We should refuse to be defined by white monopoly capital and their representatives. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, eNCA announced its decision to stop covering the EFF’s elective conference.

The channel labelled the move as a firm stand on media freedom by standing in solidarity with organizations that have been barred from attending the conference.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

READ MORE: eNCA takes decision to stop covering EFF elective conference