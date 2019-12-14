Politics 14.12.2019 03:52 pm

Malema says ‘enemy forces’ use the media to ‘persecute and prosecute’ the EFF’s leadership

Citizen reporter
EFF CIC Julius Malema briefs media at the EFF Headquarters in Braamfontein, 5 September 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Malema says this is done because the party is intent on bringing ‘about equality and they do not want equality’.

Speaking at the party’s elective conference on Saturday, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Maleme said “enemy forces” use the media ” to persecute and prosecute the leadership of the EFF”.

This, Malema said, was done because the red berets are intent on bringing “about equality and they do not want equality”.

Malema identified “the enemy forces” as “white monopoly capital and its representatives” and said these “forces” would “fight back because our programme seeks to take the economy from them”.

He said: “The capitalist establishment will use everything in their power including intelligence services, the banks and everything to persecute the leadership of the EFF.”

Malema said “the enemy forces” will sow divisions within the red berets “by planting agent provocateurs” who would take the cue from “white monopoly capitalist media to speak bad about the leadership”.

” We should refuse to be defined by white monopoly capital and their representatives.”

Earlier on Saturday, eNCA announced its decision to stop covering the EFF’s elective conference.

The channel labelled the move as a firm stand on media freedom by standing in solidarity with organizations that have been barred from attending the conference.

