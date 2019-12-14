Malema says the EFF will govern municipalities

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema said the party will govern municipalities following the 2021 local government elections.

Malema was delivering a political report at the party’s elective conference on Saturday held at the Nasrec Conference Centre.

“Fighters, we are going to elections. Our people are looking for us on the ballot in 2021. We are going to be government in the municipalities in 2021,” Malema said to cheers from attendees of the conference.

Malema pointed out that service delivery has collapsed at the local government.

local government level.

#EFFNPA2019 Malema: At a local government level, there is massive paralysis that has lead to collapse of basic services like water, roads, schools, sanitation and housing — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2019

The EFF leader said the party is confident that the leadership that will be elected at the conference would be “fighters” prepared to ensure that the party remains in parliament.

Malema said those elected at the conference should be able to provide leadership at all the levels of the party’s structures.

“A leader must be an all-rounder who has the capacity to organise and mobilise without seeking external assistance,” Malema said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

