Excitement builds for EFF delegates ahead of assembly

A smooth start is a sign of things to come, at least according to EFF members who are attending the party’s second elective conference at Nasrec this weekend.

On Friday morning, numerous delegates had already descended on the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus to register for the conference.

At least 4,000 delegates from across the country will elect new leaders at the conference, known as the national people’s assembly (NPA).

Snaking queues could be seen at the venue as marshals ushered delegates inside the hall to register.

Clad in their red and black regalia, fighters sang and danced as they waited for their turn to register. They were also provided with food parcels.

Inside the hall, delegates sat according to their provinces and their excitement was evident on their faces.

The largest number of delegates appeared to come from KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Speaking to News24 while waiting to register, chairperson of the Gert Sibande Region in Mpumalanga, Walter Zulu, said the NPA was all about the review of the party’s policies and performance.

He said, in electing a leader, they would look at members’ political integrity and their capacity, in terms of their abilities.

“We will also be checking whether the members will be able to implement the policies that we would have enacted in this NPA,” Zulu said.

Mpumalanga command team member Lucas Mokolo said they were well prepared for the weekend and that their members were disciplined going into the election.

“The EFF is a democratic party where each and every delegate has got a right to elect a member of their choice without fear or favour.

“By so doing, that’s why we know we are resolute. Everything is going to be smooth. We know what is expected from us and what we want to achieve as the EFF,” Mokolo said.

The members said they would want to see the party governing in the next five years, stating that the party had grown since its first conference.

The delegates also said they would keep an eye on gender equality in the party’s newly elected top six.

Lesego Segwai from the North West said: “This is a great time to be alive, where you get to be a part of a movement where you get to make decisions and have a say. Where the people at the bottom can say stuff to the top. I am looking forward to the women’s command team. That is something I haven’t seen in the party yet.”

Siphephelo Zondo of the eThekwini region said they had arrived in Soweto at 11pm on Thursday already.

He said going into the assembly, he would like to see that the land debate continued to be a focal point for the party and its new leadership.

Media Briefing addressed by SG @GardeeGodrich, TG @LeighMathys, Commissar Marshall Dlamini and Fighter Omphile Maotwe at Nasrec EXPO. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/qTrp4BPbko — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2019

Tshwane delegates on their way to elect and obtain a revolutionary mandate at NASREC. HOLA @EFFSouthAfrica HOLA..!!!#EFFwayawaya#EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/kT7iO8gI0L — EFF Tshwane Region (@TshwaneEff) December 13, 2019

Our delegates departing for NASREC, Joburg to attend the 2nd National People's Assembly.. From 13 to 16 December 2019 Safe travels fighters. ❤✊???? pic.twitter.com/K2cynkbK3o — EFF BCMM Region (@BcmmEff) December 12, 2019

