Politics 13.12.2019 06:07 am

SACP calls for a reconfiguration of alliance with the ANC

Brian Sokutu
SACP calls for a reconfiguration of alliance with the ANC

Dr Blade Nzimande is pictured during the commemoration proceedings in Ekurhuleni, 10 April 2019, for former SACP leader Chris Hani. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The party wants to see a reconfigured Alliance deployment committee established, from which the electoral list will be drawn.

The SA Communist Party (SACP) yesterday wrapped up its three-day fourth special national congress in Ekurhuleni by adopting far-reaching resolutions contained in a declaration, which – among other things – called for the reconfiguration of the ANC-SACP-Cosatu-Sanco Alliance and warning against supporting candidates with a corrupt background in the 2021 local government polls. Read part of the declaration: “Options available to the central committee include allowing electoral contestation in the affected areas within the framework of the 14th national congress resolution on state and popular power; and based on criteria to be finalised in 2020. “The special national congress emphasised...
