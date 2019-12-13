EFF geared up for second elective conference

Over 4,000 party delegates will convene at Nasrec, south Johannesburg, for the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) second national elective assembly this weekend. At the National People’s Assembly, which begins today and ends on Monday, the party will elect new leadership, which includes the top six and the central command team, the most senior decision-makers of the party. Delegates will also discuss a 241-page policy document which covers, among other issues, land and agrarian reform, the gender struggle and the economy. The EFF’s policy approach to land reform is expropriation without compensation for equal redistribution and use as a means of...

Over 4,000 party delegates will convene at Nasrec, south Johannesburg, for the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) second national elective assembly this weekend.

At the National People’s Assembly, which begins today and ends on Monday, the party will elect new leadership, which includes the top six and the central command team, the most senior decision-makers of the party.

Delegates will also discuss a 241-page policy document which covers, among other issues, land and agrarian reform, the gender struggle and the economy.

The EFF’s policy approach to land reform is expropriation without compensation for equal redistribution and use as a means of socio-economic redress.

The party advocates for public ownership of all land, with the state as the custodian on behalf of the people. The EFF’s policy on land includes a pledge to amend the constitution.

“The EFF must robustly pursue the amendment of section 25 of the constitution in parliament and must do so only on terms dictated to by the EFF founding manifesto.

“The EFF must not, under any circumstances, agree to cosmetic amendments of the constitution that would leave productive land in the hands of the minorities,” the document reads.

It advocates for the establishment of a land ombudsman to defend the public against any abuses by government officials.

“There must also be a people’s land court to resolve any disputes that the land ombudsman may not be able to deal with. The EFF must agitate for the establishment of a people’s land council/ land management agency to manage all land on behalf of the people,” the report adds.

The party would prioritise women for economic emancipation.

Other key interventions envisaged are:

50% representation of women in all spheres.

Compulsory gender education.

Education of the police on gender justice.

An inspectorate in the department of labour to enforce gender equality in the workplace.

Economic transformation via the transfer of wealth from the minority to the majority.

