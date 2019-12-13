 
 
Politics 13.12.2019 05:54 am

EFF geared up for second elective conference

Anastasi Mokgobu
EFF geared up for second elective conference

EFF leader Julius Malema (centre) addresses the media. September 5, 2019. Picture: Twitter (@EFFSouthAfrica)

The party will be choosing new leaders this weekend, with some positions expected to be hotly contested.

Over 4,000 party delegates will convene at Nasrec, south Johannesburg, for the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) second national elective assembly this weekend. At the National People’s Assembly, which begins today and ends on Monday, the party will elect new leadership, which includes the top six and the central command team, the most senior decision-makers of the party. Delegates will also discuss a 241-page policy document which covers, among other issues, land and agrarian reform, the gender struggle and the economy. The EFF’s policy approach to land reform is expropriation without compensation for equal redistribution and use as a means of...
