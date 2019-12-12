Politics 12.12.2019 10:55 am

Magashule denies plot to oust Ramaphosa – report

Citizen reporter
Magashule denies plot to oust Ramaphosa – report

Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule.

The ANC secretary-general says reports of the alleged plan are an attempt to divide the governing party.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says reports of a plan to oust party and state President Cyril Ramaphosa are an attempt to divide the governing party.

On Monday, The Citizen reported on a plan by Magashule and his allies to oust Ramaphosa.

READ MORE: How Ace Magashule and his allies plan to oust Cyril Ramaphosa – sources

However, EWN reported on Thursday that Magashule responded to these allegations, saying the unity of the ANC’s top six is too important to be interfered with.

The ANC secretary-general reportedly said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and its president have taken note of attempts to divide the governing party’s leadership.

Magashule was quoted as saying that the party has confidence in its leadership and in Ramaphosa “because the president, like all of us, was elected and the president is part of us”.

“Don’t isolate the president and put the president there and put us here,” Magashule said.

He was further quoted as saying that there are no issues in the relationship between the party’s president and its top six.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Steenhuisen sceptical of Ramaphosa’s ‘sudden sabotage claims’ 12.12.2019
ANC in ‘secret’ talks with other parties to take control of Tshwane 12.12.2019
A reconfigured tripartite alliance is unlikely – analyst 12.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition