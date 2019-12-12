Magashule denies plot to oust Ramaphosa – report

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says reports of a plan to oust party and state President Cyril Ramaphosa are an attempt to divide the governing party.

On Monday, The Citizen reported on a plan by Magashule and his allies to oust Ramaphosa.

However, EWN reported on Thursday that Magashule responded to these allegations, saying the unity of the ANC’s top six is too important to be interfered with.

The ANC secretary-general reportedly said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and its president have taken note of attempts to divide the governing party’s leadership.

Magashule was quoted as saying that the party has confidence in its leadership and in Ramaphosa “because the president, like all of us, was elected and the president is part of us”.

“Don’t isolate the president and put the president there and put us here,” Magashule said.

He was further quoted as saying that there are no issues in the relationship between the party’s president and its top six.

