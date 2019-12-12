‘Rogue’ Joburg DA councillor says he’s a ‘Bushman’ and his party is ‘white’ and ‘racist’

According to the DA, a new speaker should not have been elected as the position was not vacant, with Da Gama having just survived a vote of no confidence last week.

The DA did not participate in Thursday’s council session, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also not attending or voting.

DA Gauteng provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said Douglas was “playing the race card”, as he hadn’t faced any racial subordination and was only expected to take the instructions of the caucus whip like all other DA councillors were expected to do.

He added that he believes Douglas was one of the DA councillors who voted with the ANC to elect Geoff Makhubo as Johannesburg’s new mayor, and suspects this was part of a coordinated DA takeover of the key metro.

Moriarty released a statement on Wednesday vowing to take action against the DA’s two rogue councillors in Joburg.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes the outcome of today’s meeting which we have never regarded as being legal. As such, we are considering our options and are obtaining advice. We want to make one thing clear, we have no difficulty in taking up seats in opposition benches,” he said.

“However, two DA councillors defied the caucus whip and will thus face consequences,” he added.

