DA calls for more arrests in tender scandal allegedly implicating Zandile Gumede

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said that though it welcomed the arrest of four more eThekwini councillors in connection with the R208-million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal, this is “a drop in the ocean” when “58” other councillors “have not yet been arrested”.

The DA’s caucus leader in eThekwini Nicole Graham said 62 councillors were mentioned in court as having worked with former mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused.

“All 62 remain in council office and 58 have not yet been arrested,” Graham said.

Graham accused eThekwini speaker Weziwe Thusi of failing “to table any charges against these councillors” who continued with their work.

“This is despite numerous attempts from the DA to have the matter addressed,” said Graham.

She claimed that Gumede had not attended a council meeting since her successor, Mxolisi Kaunda, was elected at the beginning of September.

“It’s unacceptable that the council is failing to act and allow almost half of the ANC’s city caucus to continue to work with such serious allegations against them,” Graham said.

Graham said Gumede and all those implicated should “face the full might of the law and must no longer sit in the eThekwini council”.

“Tomorrow’s final council meeting provides an opportunity for the city’s new leadership, who promised a clean slate, to announce plans to act against those who have contravened the law.”

The Hawks announced on Wednesday that they had arrested four eThekwini Municipality councillors, municipal officials, and community-based contractors for fraud and corruption, in connection with the tender scandal.

The Hawks said the suspects would appear at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Gumede is out on bail after she was arrested earlier this year in connection with the scandal.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

