Nonceba Molwele appointed Joburg speaker but DA maintains it is illegal

Councillor Nonceba Molwele has been controversially appointed as the speaker of the Johannesburg council following last week’s council meeting, which ended with Vasco da Gama removed as speaker in a vote of no confidence.

The DA maintains that today’s council meeting to vote in a new speaker was unlawful because the motion to remove Da Gama did not pass with a majority last week.

Molwele was voted in as speaker unopposed on Wednesday and without participation from the DA.

While the DA did not participate in the vote, some DA councillors such as Vina Chawoonie and Basil Douglas were present during the council meeting, posing a question on their allegiance.

At least two DA councillors voted with the ANC in the secret vote that elected Geoff Makhubo as the mayor last week.

The DA noted the outcome of the council meeting, which it regards as illegal. The party said it was obtaining advice and wanted to make it clear that it had “no difficulty in taking up seats in opposition benches”, but two DA councillors had defied the caucus whip and thus would face the consequences.

“We will continue to hold this new government accountable and fight against a return to looting and the destruction of successes achieved by three years of a DA-led government.”

The ANC has congratulated Molwele and argued that the DA’s theatrics and attempts to illegitimately hold on to power failed as a new speaker had been elected properly.

“It is saddening, though not surprising, that the party chose to play politics with complete disregard for both their voters and the residents of the City of Johannesburg. We wish Cllr Molwele well in her newly assumed position. We have full confidence in her leadership and believe that she will save the ship that is the City of Joburg from sinking.”

