Bobani’s bid to have his ousting set aside postponed

Axed Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has turned to the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday in a bid to set aside his ousting as NMB mayor.

After a short delay in court proceedings, Bobani appeared to cheerfully address supporters in the gallery. The matter was postponed to Friday 13.

Bobani appeared in the packed court where he hoped to contest the process of his removal in the council meeting last Thursday, where he was voted out through a no-confidence vote.

Bobani was unseated by a majority of councillors, together with axed acting city boss Nobuntu Mpongwana. This has resulted in his legal team, Danie Gouws and Terry Price, lodging an urgent application to have the matter pushed up on the court roll.

The axed mayor claims the decision to remove him was unlawful as he was not provided with adequate notice in terms of the municipal act.

His lawyers will argue that he should have been given a few days notice of an intention to vote him out, in line with Section 58 of the Municipal Systems Act.

Advocate Graham Richards will be representing the municipality as well as the DA.

