SA’s political parties mourn passing of ANC veteran Ben Turok

South Africa’s major political parties have sent their condolences to the Turok family following the passing of “their much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather”, ANC veteran Ben.

Anti-apartheid activist, economist and former MP Turok passed away during the early hours of Monday at the age of 92.

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip in parliament said he was “a staunch member of our revolutionary movement who dedicated his life to making South Africa a free, equal and fair country”.

“As the ANC, we are deeply saddened by the passing of uncle Ben, as we fondly called him. Veterans of our glorious movement are leaving us at a critical time when organizational unity and renewal needs leaders of their caliber and political wisdom in rebuilding our movement. His immense political contribution is by far beyond any measure,” the office said in a statement.

The Office of the Chief Whip sent its “deepest condolences” to Turok’s wife, family and friends.

“Rest in eternal peace Uncle Ben.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was saddened by the passing of Turok.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and our fellow South Africans as we mourn the passing of this great man,” interim DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sent its “heartfelt condolences” to the Turok family and his friends “and the ANC”.

The red berets described Turok as a “formidable thinker” who was “committed to a left perspective in the broader political ideological continuum”.

EFF Statement on the Passing of Ben Turok. pic.twitter.com/O6DsDIQQZZ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 9, 2019

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

