DA accuses ANC of abusing power by placing Tshwane under administration

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of abusing power by “putting Tshwane under administration”.

This after Gauteng Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Lebogang Maile, announced on Friday that he has placed the City of Tshwane under administration in terms of Section 139 (1) of the Constitution.

DA MPL Solly Msimanga, the former mayor of Tshwane, made the announcement during a press conference without notifying the Tshwane city manager, who is currently in charge of the metro.

“The actions of the MEC indicate that the ANC is trying to use its political muscle to get hold of the city’s fiscus as we move towards the 2021 local government elections.

“However, this move by the MEC is both procedurally and constitutionally wrong,” Msimanga said.

Msimanga said no notice was served detailing the reasons why Tshwane should be placed under administration and that the City was not given time to respond, as such a response was supposed to be tabled in council.

“MEC Maile made serious allegations without evidence, such as the city not being able to deliver on its core mandate, as well as with regards to the financial wellbeing of the city.

“MEC Maile is desperate to try and prevent any form of opposition governance in this province,” Msimanga said.

He said it was surprising that Maile was “jumping on” issues the Tshwane council has powers to resolve, instead of dealing with the ANC-led failing municipalities such as Rand West City, Emfuleni and Merafong local municipalities.

“The DA is exploring legal actions on this matter and other mechanisms to ensure that Maile is held personally accountable for his outrageous abuse of power.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

