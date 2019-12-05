Chaos in Tshwane council preventing Mokgalapa motion of no confidence from proceeding

Since 2pm when the Tshwane metro council was meant to debate a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe, there has been little progress.

The speaker bizarrely recused herself at the start, much to the chagrin of councillors from the EFF, who have made it clear they intend to vote with the ANC to ensure that Mokgalapa and Mathebe are removed.

The ANC’s Tshwane leader Kgosi Maepa accused the DA of expecting someone who had “been drinking” to chair the meeting, and warned that a representative from the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) would take over the speakership if Mathebe did not return to deal with the agenda as she should have been doing.

He alleged that acting speaker Zweli Khumalo had been “reeking of alcohol”, an allegation that the DA’s Gauteng leader John Moodey subsequently repudiated. He accused the ANC of using “tactics” to “steal” the metro.

#TshwaneCouncil @TshwaneANC chair @kgosi_maepa explains why council has no speaker and hasn't started. He alleges the deputy speaker, appointed to preside over the meeting, was reeking of alcohol. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/H7MMqiv4jG — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) December 5, 2019

Moodey said: “They are doing the same shenanigans they had done in Nelson Mandela Bay when they had a motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip.”

The EFF had physically prevented Khumalo from taking the seat (footage below). The EFF has argued that he was not properly appointed as deputy speaker by the council, so should not have taken the seat, but Moodey argued this was also false.

#TshwaneCouncil continues today. There's still a motion to vote out Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and now Speaker Katlego Mathebe. But @TshwaneEff is blocking Speaker from recusing herself from the meeting. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/yeRhN4dn9G — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) December 5, 2019

“The acting speaker was appointed and elected by this council in a council meeting, duly so, to act as speaker should the speaker not be available. So, it’s a council resolution,” said Moodey.

“This is nothing else but tactics … Cogta officials are here. We need to ask ourselves who they work for because (Cogta) MEC (Lebogang) Maile was apparently at Tshwane and briefed them. This is a tactic to steal this metro as well. This is a mockery of democracy.”

As for the allegations that Khumalo was inebriated, he said: “That is not true. I had met with him about two hours ago and I can tell you there was no alcohol smell. This meeting should just continue. This is nothing but thuggery…”

DA's @JohnMoodeyGP says ANC was using tactics to try and steal the Tshwane metro. He says allegations that deputy speaker was drunk were false. @TheCitizen_News #TshwaneCouncil pic.twitter.com/ITBmwlq6YJ — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) December 5, 2019

Last week, during the final Tshwane council meeting of the year, the ANC and EFF both brought motions of no confidence against Mokgalapa.

The meeting, which ran late into the evening, eventually collapsed when the EFF and ANC caucus staged a walk-out after Mathebe disallowed the EFF’s motion on a technicality.

Mathebe had said its motion against Mokgalapa was not based on fact, but opinion.

Quoting the rules, she said the EFF’s reasons advanced “arguments, expressed opinions, or contains incessant factual, incriminating, disparaging or improper suggestions”.

The EFF’s motion related to service delivery issues, including the water crisis in parts of Tshwane.

The ANC, which also submitted its own motion against Mokgalapa, did not stick around long enough to hear whether its motion would be allowed.

Both parties accused Mathebe of only wanting to protect her party – the DA – and her job.

The walkout collapsed the council, and following a count, it was found there was no quorum and the sitting was postponed to 2020.

Earlier during the meeting, the ANC and EFF sent lawyers’ letters to Mathebe imploring her to allow the parties’ respective motions of no confidence or face legal action.

The ANC’s lawyer’s letter stated its motion satisfied all rules and orders of the council, and should be presented for a vote.

The party added if the motion was disallowed it would approach the high court for an interdict against the speaker.

“We therefore write to demand that when the motion arrives, the speaker should table it for consideration by the council or we will have no choice but to approach the court on an urgent basis and will request the court to order the speaker to pay personal costs,” the letter read.

#TshwaneCouncil is at a halt. The meeting has no Speaker. Katlego Mathebe recused herself as there's a motion against her but @TshwaneEff removed the acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo. pic.twitter.com/CUlOX3AKZ6 — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) December 5, 2019

Deputy Chair Zweli Khumalo is again removed from Speaker seat by ANC amd EFF. #TshwaneCouncil still hasn't started. The parties are apparently disputing his role since he was not appointed by council as deputy speaker. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/oNz0Q3jd18 — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) December 5, 2019

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen admitted on Thursday there was a “good likelihood” that Tshwane would end up in a similar situation as Johannesburg, in the aftermath of the ANC unseating the DA-led coalition as the governing party in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists in Parliament on Thursday, Steenhuisen didn’t hide his disappointment at the outcome.

He said he was at the Johannesburg caucus last week and detected a lot of frustration.

“I made a commitment that we will not stay in government for government’s sake,” he said. “I will not be the leader who betrays the principles of the party and sells out.”

He said one or two DA councillors voted with the ANC.

“It is clear there were some deals done and some negotiations with the DA was in bad faith,” he said.

The DA would engage with the parties concerned.

He said the machinations would become clear when the mayoral committee positions were awarded.

He said the EFF put a variety of issues on the negotiation table, and the DA made some counter-proposals. They offered positions of committee chairpersons to the EFF.

“In the end, it turned out to be an academic exercise.”

Invoking Edith Piaf’s “Non, je ne regrette rien”, Steenhuisen said the party had “no regrets” having been in government in Johannesburg since 2016’s dramatic municipal elections. He said it was the right thing to do, as it showed voters that they could affect a change in government.

“Having a variety of hands on the throttle always makes it complicated,” he said.

“We will not go into coalitions for coalitions’ sake. No regrets, a number of lessons, yes. It hasn’t been a good year for the DA, let’s be frankly honest,” Steenhuisen said.

He said they should move on.

“People come and go. But the project is bigger than the people.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.