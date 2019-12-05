The DA’s arrogance got us here, says Malema on Mokgalapa no-confidence vote

It is the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) arrogance that got us here, said Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema during a Power FM radio interview on Thursday ahead of a Pretoria council meeting where the EFF, alongside the African National Congress (ANC), plan to oust suspended mayor Stevens Mokgalapa in a vote of no confidence.

The DA may suffer a double blow as a special council is expected to convene on Thursday in Tshwane to deal with the motion of no confidence following the party’s loss on Wednesday as the ANC took over the Joburg metro.

Malema said the EFF planned to vote with the ANC today in the motion against Mokgalapa, because of the DA’s arrogance.

“We want power. We have better and ready-to-lead councillors.”

Mokgalapa was placed on special leave by his party, which has allegedly been mulling over his exit. In a memorandum by provincial chair Mike Moriarty sent to DA structures, it is reported that Mokgalapa will step aside.

The suspended mayor was embroiled in controversy after a controversial recording of him and now former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge circulated on social media. The 30-minute clip, which suggested the pair got intimate, had Mokgalapa and Senkubuge criticising colleagues and reportedly led to Senkubuge resigning as MMC.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey confirmed the resignation in a statement, which said the party had informed the chief whip of council to communicate her resignation to the city manager so that a vacancy could be declared by the Independent Electoral Commission.

