MMC Michael Sun resigns after Geoff Makhubo elected Joburg mayor

Just moments after the Johannesburg Council voted in ANC member Geoff Makhubo as the new Johannesburg mayor, Michael Sun, the MMC for Public Safety under former mayor Herman Mashaba, resigned.

In a letter released on social media, Sun wrote: “The election took place just moments ago with the following results; DA 101 vote, EFF 30 votes and ANC 137 votes, the new mayor of Johannesburg is councillor Geoff Makhubo of the ANC. My term as the MMC for Public Safety will now end but on a high note.”

He thanked everyone for their support and encouragement over the past three years.

“The journey is long from over for us to build a better South Africa for all and I will continue to serve the people of South Africa for as long as I can.”

Sun concluded: “I am forever grateful to the team I had the privilege of working with, the team effort will always be remembered.”

