We won’t support Makhubo, he’s not to be trusted – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters won’t form part of “allowing looters to come back to the metro”, the party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu told reporters at the Johannesburg Council Chambers following the election of Geoff Makhubo as mayor.

He said the DA succeeded in establishing corruption in Johannesburg, and the EFF noted the outcome as well as all who voted for Makhubo, but would not participate in establishing a corrupt government.

“We note the outcome and will continue to play as a robust opposition. We are going to deal with most issues as they come.

“We know his track record, and he is not to be trusted. We cannot be associated with Makhubo.”

Shivambu said the breaking point during negotiations with the ANC was Makhubo, and they had asked for another candidate to be nominated as part of their terms. He reiterated that Makhubo was extremely compromised.

“We don’t trust him. We always say we don’t trust Makhubo.”

The DA’s Mike Moriarty said the city had opted to vote for a man who was compromised and who had benefited from city contracts.

The ANC’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said with 137 votes, Makhubo was now the official mayor of Johannesburg and the ANC had emerged victorious. “We always commanded the majority and we are now in charge of the city.”

On allegations that Makhubo profited from underhand deals, Mabe said the new mayor had been cleared of any wrongdoing and would be mayor until 2021.

