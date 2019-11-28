Shivambu declares there will soon be an EFF mayor in either Tshwane or Joburg

Speaking in Tshwane on Thursday afternoon, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said that the EFF was busy with negotiations that they were confident would see them take control of either of Gauteng’s biggest metros.

He was supporting his party’s motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa after the election of a new mayor in Johannesburg was delayed earlier today.

@EFFSouthAfrica second-in-charge @FloydShivambu has just arrived at #TshwaneCouncil after the vote at #JoburgCouncil for new mayor was postponed. Still waiting for motion of no confidence by @TshwaneEff and @TshwaneANC to remove Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/NOlO27tLm8 — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) November 28, 2019

Mokgalapa’s special leave was cancelled late on Thursday.

The ANC had been well positioned to take back Johannesburg, but Shivambu said it was a good thing for them that they could now have time to decide on their next move. Johannesburg is now without a mayor after Herman Mashaba resigned.

Shivambu said that their main priority was to change both the speakers and the mayors so that the metros could be “devoid” of the DA.

He said that they would support the other party’s candidate in whichever metro, as long as there was a quid pro quo for them.

The ANC confirmed on Thursday morning that they would vote with the EFF in Tshwane in a bid to remove Mokgalapa from power.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.