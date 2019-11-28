Politics 28.11.2019 05:26 pm

Shivambu declares there will soon be an EFF mayor in either Tshwane or Joburg

Citizen reporter
The EFF's Floyd Shivambu says either JHB or Tshwane is going to have an EFF mayor by next week, Pretoria, 28 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nellis

The Red Berets have said that the metros must be left ‘devoid of the Democratic Alliance’.

Speaking in Tshwane on Thursday afternoon, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said that the EFF was busy with negotiations that they were confident would see them take control of either of Gauteng’s biggest metros.

He was supporting his party’s motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa after the election of a new mayor in Johannesburg was delayed earlier today.

Mokgalapa’s special leave was cancelled late on Thursday.

The ANC had been well positioned to take back Johannesburg, but Shivambu said it was a good thing for them that they could now have time to decide on their next move. Johannesburg is now without a mayor after Herman Mashaba resigned.

Shivambu said that their main priority was to change both the speakers and the mayors so that the metros could be “devoid” of the DA.

He said that they would support the other party’s candidate in whichever metro, as long as there was a quid pro quo for them.

The ANC confirmed on Thursday morning that they would vote with the EFF in Tshwane in a bid to remove Mokgalapa from power.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

