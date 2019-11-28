Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa’s special leave cancelled

Councillors at the Tshwane council sitting where a vote of no confidence in Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is expected have rejected the special leave taken by Mokgalapa and have put pressure on the Chief Whip Christo van den Heever to cancel it.

Van den Heever later cancelled Mokgalapa’s special leave.

Mokgalapa took special leave after an audio recording was circulated of him allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, while also making several damning comments about his colleagues and political opponents.

The ANC confirmed on Thursday morning that they would vote with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane in a bid to remove Mokgalapa from power in the metro by way of a vote of no confidence.

The decision to revoke Mokgalapa’s leave was made after it was announced that he will be on leave with effect from Thursday’s council meeting until January 29 2020.

