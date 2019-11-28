Shivambu explains what he said to Magashule

Speaking to the media outside the Johannesburg council on Thursday following the postponement of the vote for the City’s new mayor, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) second-in-command Floyd Shivambu shed light on what was said between him and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

It was reported earlier that the pair were seen in “deep discussion” ahead of the vote – which didn’t take place in the end due to disagreements regarding what kind of majority would lead to the election of the new mayor. The vote will now take place on December 4 and 5.

The intense talks between Shivambu and Magashule led to speculation that the two were making a deal. The EFF second-in-command said, however, that he was just trying to find a common interpretation of how the vote would work.

ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu are seen discussing ahead of the vote for Johannesburg mayor. Could this be a deal? pic.twitter.com/pwuSJC0lWu — Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) November 28, 2019

“There was nothing we were discussing but a common interpretation of the [Municipal] Structures Act,” he said in a video clip posted online by Jacaranda News.

“We did not want to have an outcome here which could have produced a mayor we selected by less than 50% of the councillors of the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

He said Johannesburg “did not produce an outright winner in the 2016 local government elections”, creating the necessity of negotiations between parties ahead of this vote.

“We had to talk to all political parties to say let us find a common ground and common interpretation of the [Municipal] Structures Act so we go through a smooth process.

“If we had had a common understanding I don’t think that the little bit of disagreement the ANC was expressing in council was going to happen.”

He also explained why there was a dispute between the EFF and ANC regarding the democratic process.

“The other interpretation wants to say whoever has the highest votes must be elected as mayor of the city. Our interpretation correctly is that it must be the majority of the elected councillors, meaning that it must be 50% plus one, so that you have got the necessary legitimacy so you cannot enter with 40% of the councillors, that is what the issue is here.”

The ANC’s Geoff Makhubo, the DA’s Funzela Ngobeni and the EFF’s Musa Novela are contesting an election that reports indicate will most likely go the way of the ANC, although anything could happen.

The ANC caucus appeared to believe they had the vote in the bag ahead of the postponement, and were in a jubilant mood, singing and dancing in the council chambers.

#JoburgMayor EFF DP Floyd Shivambu clarifies what the 'intense' talks with ANC SG Ace Magashule were about. pic.twitter.com/iXXE3cod9I — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) November 28, 2019

#JoburgMayor EFF DP Floyd Shivambu explains the dispute over the numbers in council. pic.twitter.com/xTrKLRuLYI — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) November 28, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

