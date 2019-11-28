Joburg without a mayor as vote postponed

The election of Joburg’s mayor has been postponed until December 4 and 5.

Speaker Vasco Gama said it was necessary to seek independent legal advice on the rules and law after councillors argued on how the numbers would be calculated.

This after the council sitting was adjourned while De Gama got clarity on what constituted a majority in Thursday’s vote after it was revealed that due to the death of an ANC councillor, there were 269 councillors voting rather than 270.

This, it seems, will now have to be determined independently ahead of the vote next week.

Earlier, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was seen in talks with the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu, but subsequently told Power FM he had rejected the party’s demand to remove Geoff Makhubo as their mayoral candidate.

In 2018, former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba laid criminal charges against Makhubo as well as his predecessor, Parks Tau.

The charges include fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The ANC seemed assured of victory before the vote, dancing and singing as they entered chambers in a celebratory mood.

Proceedings got underway late on Thursday morning, with speaker Vasco de Gama explaining the reason for today’s sitting and called for the nomination of candidates.

The ANC’s Makhubo, DA’s Funzela Ngobeni and EFF’s Musa Novela are contesting.

