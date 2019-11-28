Shivambu and Magashule in ‘deep discussion’ over Joburg mayor

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been spotted in intense conversation with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu ahead of the vote which will determine who Johannesburg’s new mayor will be.

This has led to speculation on social media that the ANC and EFF may be making a deal.

Power FM has since reported they were informed by Magashule that the EFF demanded the ANC remove Geoff Makhubo as the party’s mayoral candidate, with the ANC secretary-general communicating that the party refuses to do so.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has confirmed to POWER FM on the sidelines that they will not exceed to the EFF's demand to remove Goeffrey Makhubo as their Mayoral Candidate #JoburgMayor pic.twitter.com/4tm3kzCV7G — POWER987News (@POWER987News) November 28, 2019

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has led a coalition government in Johannesburg since 2016, but its future is very much in jeopardy following the departure of former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

With just 38% of the vote, the cooperation of the EFF, who had a very good working relationship with Mashaba – to the point that some in the DA accused him of being more loyal to them than his own party, was vital for the DA to maintain power.

The party has lost that cooperation now, with the EFF announcing that while they would be open to talks with the different parties, they are fielding their own mayoral candidate, Musa Novela.

READ MORE: DA could lose both Tshwane and Johannesburg in one day

The DA announced Funzela Ngobeni as their nominee, with the party tweeting pictures of its members holding “Funzi for mayor” placards ahead of the vote today.

“Some of our activists sending a clear message to councillors that they would like to keep Johannesburg free from the ANC’s corruption and cronyism. We’ve made too much progress to give Joburg back the ANC,” the caption read.

It was announced on Thursday morning that Geoff Makhubo, chair of the ANC’s Johannesburg region, would be the governing party’s mayoral candidate.

Earlier it was speculated that the ANC could elect to support an IFP mayor, with talks between the party and the IFP ongoing. However, the momentum now appears to have shifted in the ANC’s favour, according to party sources.

Assuming that all the EFF’s councillors vote for its candidate Novela, it’s highly unlikely that the ANC will not emerge victorious in the event that they choose not to install the IFP’s Bonginkosi Dlamini.

270 councillors have gathered in the City of Johannesburg chambers in Johannesburg for the vote.

#JHBMayor Magashule in deep discussions with Shivambu, can hear bits about election rounds, negotiating names, positions… it seems (@tshidi_lee) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 28, 2019

ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu are seen discussing ahead of the vote for Johannesburg mayor. Could this be a deal? pic.twitter.com/pwuSJC0lWu — Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) November 28, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.