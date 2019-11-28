WATCH LIVE: Tshwane mayor’s vote of no confidence

DA-led Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa faces a vote of no confidence today, after being placed on special leave pending the conclusion of investigations into his conduct in the wake of an alleged sex scandal.

The motion was put forward by the EFF, and on Wednesday, the ANC submitted the same motion of its own.

This after audio was circulated of him allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, while also making several damning comments about his colleagues and political opponents alike.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi added that in addition to the alleged sexual encounter captured on audio, Mokgalapa is woefully incapable of providing the leadership required for a complex metropolitan council such as Tshwane.

The ANC said its motion was necessary because of the recent Tshwane property tender scandal as well as the ongoing water crisis in Hammanskraal.

