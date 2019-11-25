 
 
Politics 25.11.2019

EFF may be caught in no-win situation in race for Joburg mayor

Eric Naki
EFF may be caught in no-win situation in race for Joburg mayor

Herman Mashaba addresses the media at a press conference at the Johannesburg city council, 21 October 2019. Mashaba announced his resignation, effective on November 27. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

The Red Berets will face criticism for supporting either the DA or the ANC should its candidate not win.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will have to roll the dice to decide whether to support the Democratic Alliance (DA) or the ANC if its attempt to contest the vacant Johannesburg mayor’s seat fails – unless it abstains completely from the race, a political expert says. Dr Ralph Mathekga said the EFF had a dilemma. It would face criticism for supporting either the DA or the ANC should its candidate not win. Therefore, it has one option – to abstain and hand Johannesburg over to the ANC. The EFF has decided to field its own mayoral candidate, hoping for support...
