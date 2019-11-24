LISTEN: Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa allegedly disses colleagues while ‘having sex’ with MMC

In audio circulating from an anonymous source, Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa can allegedly be heard having sex with the City’s roads and transport MMC, Sheila Senkubuge, allegedly in her office.

In the audio, which has been circulating widely on Sunday and causing a storm on Twitter, Mokgalapa can also allegedly be heard insulting ANC regional chairperson for Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa, calling Tshwane speaker Katlego Matheba a “witch” and calling former mayor Solly Msimanga’s policies “stupid”, as well as saying he has a “big head”.

It sounds like Mokgalapa in the audio, though in an age of deep fakes and disinformation, such things can be a hoax.

He also appears to discuss the firing of Tshwane mayor James Murphy as well as some of the city’s regional executive directors.

The allegations have since become fodder for social media, and people are tweeting about them under the hashtag #SexInTheCity.

Numerous attempts to get the mayor’s side of events have been unsuccessful so far, and the mayoral spokesperson had not commented at the time of publication.

Senkubuge said she would return a call from The Citizen but has not yet done so.

Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) communications manager Charity McCord was also contacted but has not yet responded.

The leaked material comes a day after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said his party would support a vote of no confidence against Mokgalapa.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

