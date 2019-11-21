The EFF must ‘capture the state’ – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema briefed the media on Thursday on the party’s upcoming elective conference, which will take place at Nasrec in December, telling those in attendance that they “must win political power from those who have it now, capture the state, take the economy and redistribute it equally amongst all people”.

The EFF leader mentioned discussion documents on a range of issues which have been distributed to all EFF members and will be tabled at the conference, explaining that they would not be adopted as official EFF policy until after they had been debated by the party’s members.

According to Malema, working out how the party can “capture the state” is one of the “key highlights” of the documents, which seek to work out “how the EFF ought and should be positioned as an impactful political party of the working class”.

He went on to explain that the discussion documents include issues such as agrarian and land reform; gender struggles; the media – including a “critique of South African journalism and Stratcom phenomenon”; pan-Africanism and the party’s repeated call for open borders in Africa; the side-lining and marginalisation of black professionals at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) – in what is probably a reference to the appointment of new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter on Monday; health; education; the economy; and more.

Malema brought up EFF talking points such as the party’s belief that De Ruyter’s appointment, as well as others at SOEs, are part of the ANC’s “coordinated and deliberate” plan “to break these companies so that they can privatise them”.

He also repeated the party’s belief in “the ultimate integration of the African continent through erosion and eventual elimination of unnecessary borders to build a united Africa,” and their quest for “free quality decolonised education”.