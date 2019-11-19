 
 
Politics 19.11.2019

Saftu vows to fight ANC’s ‘right-wing agenda of privatisation’

Brian Sokutu
Saftu vows to fight ANC's 'right-wing agenda of privatisation'

Zwelinzima Vavi (centre) of the South African Federation of Trade Unions speaks at a press conference, 12 June 2018, in Johannesburg. With him is Jacob Molefe, left, of the South African Liberating Public Sector Public Service Union and Oscar Skommere of the South African Policing Union. Picture: Michel Bega

Amcu’s general secretary also attended, warning delegates to beware the ‘dangerous’ trio of Cyril Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan, and Tito Mboweni.

Hundreds of red-clad South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) delegates yesterday converged at Boksburg’s Birchwood Hotel for a three-day inaugural central executive committee (CEC) to hear Saftu president Mac Chavalala urge members to foster “genuine relations with revolutionary leftist formations to fight the ANC-led right-wing agenda of privatisation”. Since its launch two years ago, the fledgling Saftu – a rival of the ANC-aligned Cosatu – gathered for the first time in the CEC, the highest decision-making body in between national congresses, to take stock of political, labour and membership advances. In his keynote address, Chavalala launched a scathing attack...
