Saftu vows to fight ANC’s ‘right-wing agenda of privatisation’
Brian Sokutu
Zwelinzima Vavi (centre) of the South African Federation of Trade Unions speaks at a press conference, 12 June 2018, in Johannesburg. With him is Jacob Molefe, left, of the South African Liberating Public Sector Public Service Union and Oscar Skommere of the South African Policing Union. Picture: Michel Bega
Amcu’s general secretary also attended, warning delegates to beware the ‘dangerous’ trio of Cyril Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan, and Tito Mboweni.