IFP announces Gauteng Women’s Brigade leaders

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Saturday announced members set to serve on the party’s Gauteng IFP Women’s Brigade (IFPWB).

The chairperson position is now being held by Samkelisiwe Zungu, with Lindi Mdluli serving as deputy chairperson. The IFPWB secretary is Silindile Mbatha, with deputy secretary Philiswe Mazibuko.

Party treasurer is Goodness Dlamini, and deputy treasurer is Nomsa Sibiya.

Publicity secretary is Buitumelo Ramakoaba, serving with deputy publicity secretary Patricia Maduku.

The party said they are confident that the IFPWB conference, held in Ekurhuleni, was in line with the party’s constitution, and that the right leadership was elected to “appropriately lead and unite the Women’s Brigade in Gauteng.”

The elected members are expected to foster growth and ensure an active presence in all party structures in Gauteng.

The IFPWB elections take place every five years.

Their activities include membership recruitment drives, development projects, girl-child development, standing up against the abuse of women, child and vulnerable people, caring for the indigent in communities, and working to improve conditions for women in the workplace.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.