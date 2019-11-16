Two top George municipality officials suspended

Municipal manager Trevor Botha and Director of Protection Services Steven Erasmus were precautionarily suspended for 60 days at a Special Council meeting on Friday morning.

George speaker Gerrit Pretorius confirmed the news to George Herald, saying it was a decision made by the DA caucus.

Both Botha and Erasmus were on leave on Friday, however Erasmus did attend the meeting for some duration. He was seen leaving the building soon thereafter.

The officials are being accused of alleged financial misconduct and/or transgressions of the disciplinary code.

According to Pretorius, several ongoing investigations are currently taking place at the George municipality, including a forensic investigation ordered by MEC Anton Bredell.

Pretorius said the council still has to appoint an independent disciplinary board to deal with the latest case regarding the municipal manager and Erasmus.

The appointment of an acting municipal manager will take place on a rotational basis.

Director Walter Hendricks was acting as the municipal manager on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.