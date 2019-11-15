Lindiwe Sisulu accused of trying to take over Mabuza’s position – report

An anonymous complaint sent to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane alleges that Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is plotting to replace David ‘DD’ Mabuza in his role as deputy president of the ANC.
A Mail & Guardian report released this Friday says the complainant accuses Sisulu of appointing loyalists to her ministry as part of building a campaign to replace Mabuza.
One of these appointments is believed to be that of Bathabile Dlamini, who was announced on Friday as the new chairperson of the interim board of the social housing regulatory authority (SHRA).
Sisulu’s spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said in an interview on eNCA the complaint was “push-back” from those wishing to derail the important work she was doing in her department.
“One would have to speculate, but I think that if you know Lindiwe Sisulu, knowing that wherever she goes, when there are problems or malfeasance in departments she fixes it,” he said.
“And you would also know that if people want to steal or want to loot they want a situation of chaos and if someone is bringing in order, as Lindiwe Sisulu is particularly in the department of water and sanitation you would expect some push-back, and I think that is what is happening now.
“But also it could be aimed at derailing what she has been doing.
“She has assembled a team of highly educated, highly decorated advisers on water to advise her and there is going to be a water and sanitation intervention plan which will be unveiled. I think it’s about derailing that.”
Mgitywa was questioned about the appointment of Dlamini, which fell under Sisulu’s department.
The appointment is controversial as the Constitutional Court found Dlamini had lied in the South African Social Security Agency grants saga.
The court ordered her to pay part of the cost personally and President Cyril Ramaphosa was criticised for not acting against her for breaching the executive ethics code.
Defending the decision, Mgitywa said: “Did we think this would be a decision that would be universally accepted? Of course not.
“But I think what was overriding in the decision that was made is that you have a black woman who represents the demographic that is at the coalface of poverty in South Africa,” he said.
He added that as president of the ANC Women’s League, she would be well positioned to ensure that “people who deserve houses get houses”.
“In the media, there are perfect people only. In real life, there are people who have made mistakes … but we don’t look at them as people who can no longer contribute,” he said, although he did concede when pressed that the “optics are not good”.
Earlier he said that Dlamini’s background in the department of social development informed the decision, and that her work would involve ensuring that RDP housing went to the right recipients.
Spokesperson for the office of the public protector Oupa Segalwa confirmed that the complaint had been laid.
(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Makhosandile Zulu)
