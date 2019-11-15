Lindiwe Sisulu accused of trying to take over Mabuza’s position – report

“But also it could be aimed at derailing what she has been doing.

“She has assembled a team of highly educated, highly decorated advisers on water to advise her and there is going to be a water and sanitation intervention plan which will be unveiled. I think it’s about derailing that.”

Mgitywa was questioned about the appointment of Dlamini, which fell under Sisulu’s department.

READ MORE: Bathabile Dlamini appointed chair of social housing interim board

The appointment is controversial as the Constitutional Court found Dlamini had lied in the South African Social Security Agency grants saga.

The court ordered her to pay part of the cost personally and President Cyril Ramaphosa was criticised for not acting against her for breaching the executive ethics code.

Defending the decision, Mgitywa said: “Did we think this would be a decision that would be universally accepted? Of course not.

“But I think what was overriding in the decision that was made is that you have a black woman who represents the demographic that is at the coalface of poverty in South Africa,” he said.

He added that as president of the ANC Women’s League, she would be well positioned to ensure that “people who deserve houses get houses”.

“In the media, there are perfect people only. In real life, there are people who have made mistakes … but we don’t look at them as people who can no longer contribute,” he said, although he did concede when pressed that the “optics are not good”.

Earlier he said that Dlamini’s background in the department of social development informed the decision, and that her work would involve ensuring that RDP housing went to the right recipients.

Spokesperson for the office of the public protector Oupa Segalwa confirmed that the complaint had been laid.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Makhosandile Zulu)