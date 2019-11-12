WATCH: It’s unity vs apartheid symbols in Mazzone, Ndlozi speeches on Springboks

The Springboks have prompted different reactions from the DA’s chief whip Natasha Mazzone and the EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who during their opening statements in parliament on Tuesday expressed their views on what the Rugby World Cup champions’ win meant for the country.

Wearing a Springbok jersey, Mazzone took to the podium before Ndlozi, highlighting the spirit of teamwork that the Springboks exemplified while restoring much-needed hope to the country.

“There is a dream I feel so real. The world as one. Our country has been in a bad way, leaving many feeling helpless and vulnerable. The times had made it hard for some to remember the light.

“It is that flame that tells us that when we are together we are stronger together. While others wanted to win the World Cup, South Africa needed the win the World Cup.

“You cannot fake the outpouring of love that erupted in the streets of South Africa where the bus went.”

Thank you to our #Springboks heroes. Other countries wanted to win the World Cup, South Africa NEEDED to win the World Cup.

Ndlozi, who has earlier expressed a different opinion, responded to Mazzone’s comments by stating that the EFF maintained its stance on the total de-colonisation of public symbols. He said the Springboks were a sign that entrenched white supremacy in society.

“It is a perfect reflection that white people have successfully resisted change in our country for the last 25 years.

“People agree that rugby has not transformed…”

He accused black people celebrating the Springboks today of seeking some form of inclusion from white people, “in a country of their own birth.”

“Nelson Mandela could not even make white people accept change.

“In 25 years only one Makazole Mapimpi has made it from rural rugby where there are more black rugby players than the white people combined in South Africa.”

He mentioned Eben Etzebeth who was facing accusations of racism, a charge spearheaded by the SA Human Rights Commission. Ndlozi maintains the EFF will not celebrate the Springboks, who according to him represented a system that resisted change.

