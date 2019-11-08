DA Western Cape to welcome scores of GOOD members

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said in a statement on Friday that it will welcome scores of members of the political party GOOD.

GOOD was founded by Patricia De Lille last year a month after she resigned from the DA and as Cape Town Mayor.

De Lille currently serves as the minister of public works.

The DA in the province said it would welcome hundreds of members from the GOOD party on Sunday, November 10.

The party said the new members would be welcomed by DA Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, who would be accompanied by Western Cape deputy leader Albert Fritz, metro chairperson Grant Twigg, members of the provincial executive committee, and metro constituency heads.

“Madikizela will be addressing the media in a press conference whereafter he will officially welcome the new members of the party and present them with their DA membership cards.”

Meanwhile, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal recently lost members to the African National Congress in the province.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

