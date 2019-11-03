ANC man at risk of losing his chief whip job over threesome sex clip

The Limpopo ANC’s Miyelani Chauke stands to be dislodged from his municipal position this week over a sex-tape clip that has been doing the rounds, which he says isn’t even him in the footage.

Chauke is the ANC’s chief whip for the Collins Chabane municipality, though ANC insiders have confirmed to The Citizen that Chabane’s head had been on the block already anyway and he was allegedly in line to be removed, sex tape or not.

City Press reported on Friday that Chauke wants the police to investigate the clip, which he claims is part of a political plot against him ahead of an upcoming elective conference in the Vhembe region.

He said that he has scars on his body from surgeries that could not be seen on whoever it was that was featuring in the 17-second sex tape.

Chauke reportedly opened a case on Thursday against the woman in the video, whom he alleges is part of a campaign against him and Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha.

He was sworn in as the ANC’s chief whip in August 2016. The ANC has 25 seats, the EFF six, the DA two, and Ximoko and the ACDP each have one seat in council.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

