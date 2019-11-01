Mashaba, Maimane resignations triggered Gana’s run for DA leader race

Member of the DA’s Gauteng Provincial Legislature Makashule Gana, who is among those in the running for the party’s interim federal leader post, has highlighted that it was the events of the last 10 days which inspired him to throw his hat in the ring for the DA post.

Speaking on PowerFM on Friday, Gana said the events were of such a nature that they prompted him to reflect on the direction of the party following the resignations of Herman Mashaba, Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip from the party.

“People were asking who must step up.”

Admitting that the party’s brand has taken a knock, he believes challenges throughout his different roles in the party have adequately equipped him for the interim leader position.

“It’s my work that I have been doing for the last 17 years: being an activist and connecting with people, giving strategic direction wherever I have served, the work I have done in parliament and the legislature.

“I believe it has prepared me enough for this mammoth task. We have to rebuild the DA because the brand is damaged and we cannot pretend otherwise.”

Gana throwing his hat in the ring for the senior DA leader role put to bed a lot of speculation on whether he would follow Trollip and Maimane out of the DA for a new party.

Gana made his announcement to join the race to replace Maimane via Twitter on Thursday, supported by his competition, DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen.

Good luck Mfowethu, you are a good democrat and I look most forward to a good contest and a healthy exchange of ideas and initiatives to take our party forward ???????? — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 31, 2019

Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela is also in the race after reports that he had not declined a nomination.

The DA’s federal chair, Athol Trollip, joined Maimane when he resigned last week, mere days after outgoing Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said he could no longer be a part of the party following the appointment of Zille as federal council chair.

The candidates are expected to go head-to-head with crowd favourite Steenhuisen, who was recently crowned the party’s parliamentary leader, at the party’s federal council meeting scheduled for November 17.

In the meantime, Zille has conceded that the DA’s governing structures in Gauteng were extremely vulnerable, but said they would sail out of turbulent waters.

She did not believe that the resignations of Maimane, Trollip and Mashaba had caused a crisis as these had followed a process of identifying and analysing the problems the party were facing.

