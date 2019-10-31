 
 
Politics 31.10.2019 06:50 am

Top ANC spots up for grabs in Limpopo

Alex Matlala
ANC banner. Picture: Twitter

The ANC in Limpopo warned that the use of state resources to garner support or to bankroll election campaigns was a serious criminal offense.

The top five ANC positions in Limpopo are up for grabs in the province’s three biggest regions as the party’s regional election season approaches. Mopani, Vhembe and Sekhukhune will soon elect their preferred leaders to lead them for a period of three years, while Waterberg and Peter Mokaba will hold their respective elective conferences in a few months. Limpopo ANC deputy provincial secretary, Basikop Makamu, said the party was now working on strengthening branches ahead of the conferences and the 2021 municipal elections. He said conferences in the three regions would commence early next year. In Mopani, current party regional...
