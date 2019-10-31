Top ANC spots up for grabs in Limpopo

The top five ANC positions in Limpopo are up for grabs in the province’s three biggest regions as the party’s regional election season approaches. Mopani, Vhembe and Sekhukhune will soon elect their preferred leaders to lead them for a period of three years, while Waterberg and Peter Mokaba will hold their respective elective conferences in a few months. Limpopo ANC deputy provincial secretary, Basikop Makamu, said the party was now working on strengthening branches ahead of the conferences and the 2021 municipal elections. He said conferences in the three regions would commence early next year. In Mopani, current party regional...

The top five ANC positions in Limpopo are up for grabs in the province’s three biggest regions as the party’s regional election season approaches.

Mopani, Vhembe and Sekhukhune will soon elect their preferred leaders to lead them for a period of three years, while Waterberg and Peter Mokaba will hold their respective elective conferences in a few months.

Limpopo ANC deputy provincial secretary, Basikop Makamu, said the party was now working on strengthening branches ahead of the conferences and the 2021 municipal elections.

He said conferences in the three regions would commence early next year.

In Mopani, current party regional chairperson and the district’s executive mayor, Pule Shayi, is expected to be elected unopposed as he seems to have the support of both the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Youth League.

Current regional chairperson and district executive mayor of Sekhukhune, Stan Ramaila, also looks set to retain his position.

But his regional secretary, Jerry Maseko, is likely to contest him for the party’s plum job.

The biggest contestation will be in Vhembe where three names have been punted to compete for the position of chairperson. They are former Limpopo ANC provincial spokesperson and Thulamela municipal mayor, Makonde Mathivha; current regional secretary, Anderson Mudunungu; and Vhembe District municipal mayor, Duwelani Nenguda.

Yesterday, political activist and Phusela branch chairperson in Tzaneen, Masilo Maloko, said the contest would not be a walk in the park as everyone was now yearning for a change in local government in the hope of speeding up service delivery.

“This is so because those who emerge from the conference would be entrusted by delegates and their communities to deliver on all their promises in 2021.

“I think voters have now moved away from the old philosophy of voting for people just because they are the loudest during branch general meetings.

“Now they vote for people because they are capable and will deliver on what they promise,” said Maloko.

The ANC in Limpopo warned against the use of money to sway voters to vote in favour of certain individuals.

The party also warned that the use of state resources to garner support or to bankroll election campaigns was a serious criminal offense, which could result in a lengthy jail term.

