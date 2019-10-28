We’ve given up on Mboweni, says Malema ahead of medium-term budget speech

As Finance Minister Tito Mboweni prepares to table South Africa’s medium-term budget statement to legislators on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema, while addressing the media at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Monday, said he expected nothing sensational from the minister’s speech as the EFF had given up on Mboweni after his previous economic policy paper.

Malema claims the paper was indicative of which direction “they” were taking. “They want to privatise everything, they want to please white [minority] capital because they are serving through the mandate of white minority capital.”

While at the expo centre to announce the party’s Second National People’s Assembly, where its leaders will be elected at the end of year, Malema said there were several attacks on the EFF that the party on numerous times averted.

“In the EFF there’s only one office, and that office is going to be opened very soon. Decisions that are going to be taken from there are non-negotiable. We’re running a tight ship, we’re not playing. That’s why the EFF has survived for so many years.

“Had we allowed it to be a loose cannon, ‘they’ would do what they did to Cope [Congress of the People], to the EFF.

“They tried many times, but it doesn’t succeed due to the type of policy the EFF has adopted.”

Mboweni’s medium-term budget statement will cover fiscal planning for the coming three years.

