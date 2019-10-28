Johannesburg’s next mayor may be from the EFF – Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema conducted a site visit of Nasrec on Monday, where the party’s second elective conference will take place in December.

The EFF commander-in-chief said that development of Johannesburg’s townships was at the top of their agenda in the province and that the party was, therefore, considering contesting the position of mayor.

“I get worried that every time there is a position available in the municipality people talk about the DA and ANC but not about the EFF, yet we have said we are ready to govern,” said Malema.

“I don’t want us to reduce the debate into DA and ANC. I want to propose that the EFF must contest, everybody is fielding their own candidates, why can’t we field our own candidates?” he asked.

Malema expressed the view that the Democratic Alliance (DA) would struggle to get back on its feet following Mmusi Maimane’s resignation last week. The resignation of outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba from both the mayorship and as a member of the DA may also be a factor in the party’s decision to consider fielding a mayoral candidate.

Mashaba is well-liked by the EFF and he has cooperated with the party on certain issues, including the insourcing of workers, to the point that EFF second-in-command referred to him as “our mayor” following his announcement that he would be stepping down as of November 27.

Malema said the continuation of the insourcing started under Mashaba’s term was very much on the EFF’s agenda.

“We want to insource all workers. We don’t want people to win tenders,” he said.

“Currently there is an issue of Afrirent because of outsourcing, to avoid speculations of bribes, let us build state capacity to insource,” he added, referring to a company that won a R1.2 billion City of Johannesburg fleet contract. An amaBhungane report from last year alleged it had made payments into an account used for the benefit of the EFF and Malema.

The amaBhungane report appeared to go some way towards substantiating rumours that “the EFF was given patronage over lucrative City of Johannesburg tenders as a quid pro quo for working with Herman Mashaba’s DA-led administration”.

It has long been rumoured that Mashaba essentially bought the EFF’s loyalty in the city with lucrative contracts.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

