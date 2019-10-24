Maimane set to be fired from parliament job for saying DA ‘not the party for all’

Mmusi Maimane is facing further headwinds in the DA after his dramatic exit as the leader of the party yesterday, after four years at the helm.

He hit back at his critics in the party during his resignation address on Wednesday in Bruma, Johannesburg, when he slammed the party’s approach to diversity and nonracialism, saying that “in the end we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all”.

Maimane said he would remain as the leader of the opposition in parliament until the end of the year, if the party would allow that. He added that there should be an early elective congress.

However, it’s unlikely that he won’t face strong opposition to his continued tenure in the National Assembly, since it’s understood the party’s parliamentary caucus, and his numerous critics in the party at large, have been left fuming at his words. News24 reports that his words have been met with “widespread indignation”.

He could even be charged with bringing the party into disrepute.

Federal chairperson Athol Trollip, who lost the federal executive chairperson race in the party to Helen Zille, also resigned from his position, leaving a leadership vacuum in the party.

Zille said after Maimane’s address that she had asked both men to remain in their positions until the party could organise an early elective congress, by April at best, but they had refused.

The DA’s spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, confirmed the party’s constitution had never foreseen a situation where both the federal chairperson and party leader resigned from their positions at the same time.

He said an urgent meeting of the federal executive would decide on how to deal with the “leadership vacuum”.

Zille is currently the nominal leader since she appears to be the most senior party official left standing.

There will be meeting of the federal executive at 10am to decide on whether Maimane will remain the DA’s leader in parliament. Chief whip John Steenhuisen will be his most likely replacement.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

