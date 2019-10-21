 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Politics 21.10.2019 06:20 am

State denies claim that Bosasa is still getting millions a month at Lindela

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
State denies claim that Bosasa is still getting millions a month at Lindela

Cope National Secretary of Communications Dennis Bloem, is joined by a handful of supporters at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, where he has laid charges against 15 individuals who have been implicated by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the ongoing Zondo Commission Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: ANA

A Cope MP dropped a bombshell with claims that the company was ‘still contracted and continuing to milk the SA government’.

A charge by Congress of the People (Cope) national spokesperson Dennis Bloem, that controversial facilities management company Bosasa still manages the Lindela Repatriation Centre – processing undocumented foreign nationals – has created a row involving the ministry of home affairs. Bloem, who has served as correctional services portfolio committee chair while an ANC MP, yesterday dropped a bombshell with claims that Bosasa was “still contracted and continuing to milk the SA government of millions of rands every month”. He challenged government to “come out in the open and tell the country who was managing the Lindela repatriation centre”. In response...
Related Stories
Gavin Watson’s world of corruption and deceit uncovered in Adriaan Basson’s new book 20.10.2019
Kanya Cekeshe’s bail application, leave for appeal dismissed 14.10.2019
COPE questions whether government will blacklist Bosasa and terminate contracts 13.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.