State denies claim that Bosasa is still getting millions a month at Lindela
Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Cope National Secretary of Communications Dennis Bloem, is joined by a handful of supporters at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, where he has laid charges against 15 individuals who have been implicated by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the ongoing Zondo Commission Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: ANA
A Cope MP dropped a bombshell with claims that the company was ‘still contracted and continuing to milk the SA government’.