Mashaba sure to resign as Joburg mayor – reports

News channel eNCA has reported that Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba plans to resign in protest at the DA, particularly its decision to elect Helen Zille as the new federal chairperson.

Mashaba has been the first non-ANC mayor of the city since democracy, coming to power in a coalition government after the ruling party fell below 50% for the first time in the 2016 local government elections.

Watch the news being “confirmed” on eNCA on Sunday night, which they said was verified by numerous sources.

Just hours following the election of former leader Zille as the new DA federal council chairperson, it seemed clear Mashaba planned to follow through on his promise to step down if the DA was taken over by “right-wing elements”, three party sources told News24 earlier on Sunday.

Two provincial leaders and one national leader told News24 Mashaba was going to announce a resignation from his mayorship, following a media release by the City of Johannesburg that he was set to make an announcement on Monday morning.

“He is a man of his words,” said one national leader.

The national DA leader said Mashaba had said if the result turned out as it did he wouldn’t stay in the DA.

Echoing the national leader, a provincial leader told News24 he spoke to Mashaba, who confirmed he would step down.

When News24 called the City of Johannesburg mayor, he said “just wait for the press briefing”, without giving any hint that he would announce his resignation.

