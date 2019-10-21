Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg mayor following Zille’s return

At a press conference at the Johannesburg city council on Monday morning, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced his resignation, effective on November 27.

Mashaba said he had no “political aspirations” when he was approached to run for the mayorship.

“I deeply regret that the DA I signed up to, is the one which emerged from this weekend’s meeting.

“The election of Zille stands in opposition with the people I represent and the majority of the South Africans,” he said.

He accused his own party of being the “most difficult” in his coalition government in Johannesburg.

The mayor said some in his coalition “would rather spend time cutting grass than fixing infrastructure”.

He expressed disappointment at some in his party failing to get behind him on the insourcing of workers.

The collapse of the Johannesburg government is a “foregone conclusion”, he added.

Mashaba had threatened to leave the party if “right wing elements” took over, in what was likely a reference to Helen Zille, who was running for the role of federal chairperson and has since been elected.

Just hours after Zille’s election as the new DA federal council chairperson, it seemed clear Mashaba planned to follow through on his promise to step down if the DA was taken over by “right-wing elements”, three party sources told News24 earlier on Sunday.

Two provincial leaders and one national leader told News24 Mashaba was going to announce a resignation from his mayorship, following a media release by the City of Johannesburg that he was set to make an announcement on Monday morning.

“He is a man of his words,” said one national leader.

The national DA leader said Mashaba had said if the result turned out as it did he wouldn’t stay in the DA.

Echoing the national leader, a provincial leader told News24 he spoke to Mashaba, who confirmed he would step down.

When News24 called the City of Johannesburg mayor, he said “just wait for the press briefing”, without giving any hint that he would announce his resignation.

Mashaba has been the first non-ANC mayor of the city since democracy, coming to power in a coalition government after the ruling party fell below 50% for the first time in the 2016 local government elections.

Read the full statement below:

