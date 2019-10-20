Dali Mpofu, Godrich Gardee replaced ahead of EFF elective conference in December

Lawyer and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson Dali Mpofu’s busy schedule has resulted in him being replaced by EFF MP Veronica Mente, Sunday World reports.

Mpofu has been removed from party leader Julius Malema’s list of new leaders to be elected at the elective conference, to take place in mid-December in Nasrec, Johannesburg, two EFF members told the publication.

They added that EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee will be replaced by EFF MP Marshall Dlamini.

Another EFF member said that the removal of Mpofu could sow divisions within the party.

This points to EFF Gauteng leader Mandisa Mkhize and KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vuyi Khoza’s reluctance to support Malema’s leader list if Mpofu is not on it.

The news comes after Malema mentioned that Mpofu could be a possible contender for the EFF presidency at their second elective conference.

“All positions in the EFF are contested, including that of the president. Don’t say there are divisions when Dali contests for the presidency in December, you must be happy that we have democratic processes,” Malema said.

This amid speculation that EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu could oppose Malema at the upcoming conference, which was rumoured to cause tension between the two members.

In a Power FM interview in July with Aldrin Sampear, Mpofu said he believed that Malema could only have one term left as leader of the EFF, and that he would be “surprised” if he stands for another term.

“I am not even sure if he will be available right now,” Mpofu said at the time.

Additional reporting by Daniel Friedman and Charles Cilliers

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

