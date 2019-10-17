Vote for DA party federal chair looms

The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive council is meeting this weekend to elect a new federal council chairperson to succeed James Selfe, who has occupied the post for almost two decades.

Presiding officer of the federal council election Desiree van der Walt described Selfe as a leader who had served with dedication, humanity and respect for the leadership across the country.

Van der Walt said 155 members of the federal council would elect the person they believed would uphold the DA’s values of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity, and building an open society with opportunities for all.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is under pressure from critics in the party and the presiding officer revealed the candidates for council chairperson have been blocked from public debates.

The four candidates for the position include former Western Cape premier and Institute of Race Relations senior policy fellow Helen Zille, federal chairperson Athol Trollip, deputy chairperson of the federal council Thomas Walters and deputy chief whip Mike Waters.

– Additional reporting Daniel Friedman

