Shivambu denies ‘flip-flopping’ after EFF withdraws support for removal of NMB mayor Bobani

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have done an about-turn on their decision to vote with the Democratic Alliance (DA) to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani in a vote of no confidence.

This led to accusations from former Nelson Mandela mayor Athol Trollip that the EFF was “flip-flopping again”.

The former mayor, who is from the DA, was himself ousted in a vote of no confidence last year which saw the EFF, whose votes helped him become mayor in the first place, turning against him to join a coalition of parties including the ANC and UDM, the party Bobani belongs to.

Shivambu responded angrily in the latest in an ongoing twar between the pair.

“The sooner you accept and internalise that you will never be a mayor of anything … the better. We are not going to make you a mayor, and we will never make that mistake. We are not flip-flopping, we are consistent on you,” he said.

IOL reports that the new motion, brought by the DA, is backed by the Patriotic Alliance (PA), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and Congress of the People (COPE).

Where the ANC stands is unclear, as it was reported last week that the party would be voting against Bobani, with regional task team coordinator Luyolo Nqakula confirming that their relationship with him had soured.

The ANC in the area blames Bobani for the breakdown in administration in the metro, with Nqakula saying the mayor was compromising service delivery.

If the ANC and DA voted to remove Bobani, he would be gone without the need for help from any coalition parties, as the DA currently holds 57 seats in council and the ANC has 50.

Speculation has been rife that the ANC and the DA have held secret talks in a bid to oust Bobani. Sources within council had earlier told News24 the two parties were at odds over who would take over the reins.

Bobani was first aligned with the DA, but relations took a nosedive and Trollip fired him as his deputy mayor, citing maladministration and corruption. This led to him going into the coalition that ousted Trollip in 2018, after which he was elected mayor.

The Herald recently reported that Bobani had dismantled an entire executive structure of the municipality within a week. This action infuriated his coalition partners, leading to a petition to have him removed.

The sooner you accept and internalize that you will never be a Mayor of anything @AtholT the better. We are not going to make you a Mayor, and we will never make that mistake. We are not flip flopping, we are consistent on you. https://t.co/NanCVHmLlS — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 15, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, News24 Wire.)

